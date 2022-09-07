Seiya Co., Ltd. announced that “Two Point Campus” has surpassed one million players within two weeks of its launch, completing the test with excellent results.

The critically acclaimed business sim from SEGA Europe and Two Point Studios reaches this major milestone fast with boundless charm and prickly humor, faster than the much-loved predecessor, Two Point Hospital.

Mark Webley, Studio Director at Two Point Studios, said: “We are very excited to develop ‘Two Point Campus’ and we are ecstatic to see so many players enjoying the game! Our goal has always been to create something that fans will love. , but even we did not expect such a big response! We would like to sincerely thank all players for their support, and thank you for building all kinds of beautiful campuses in the game. I look forward to seeing your works.”

Gary Carr, Studio Director at Two Point Studios, said: “It’s a huge responsibility for us to continue the success of ‘Two Point Hospital’. It’s really exciting to see new games breaking the million-player mark even faster. very happy.

And our work is not over. Like “Two Point Hospital”, we will continue to support “Two Point Campus” with many game experience updates and more features. We have also planned a lot of content to look forward to for the future development of “Two Point Campus”, and hope to share it with all players in the near future! “

“Two Point Campus” is a captivating university management simulation game where players can build their dream university and manage everything on campus. Players will be able to use new and easy-to-use creative tools to decorate the campus and build their own first-class school, such as designing stylish student dormitories, or arranging paths and gardens to beautify the environment.

Featuring a variety of fun and quirky departments, players must meet the needs of students and teachers to help them thrive and survive the school year. “Two Point Campus” has been launched on PC, PlayStation®4|5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch™ and other platforms. Players with Xbox Game Pass console version and PC Game Pass can also play “Two Point Campus”.

For players who have not been exposed to this series, now is a good time to start experiencing it. The acclaimed predecessor of “Two Point Campus”, “Two Point Hospital”, is currently on sale on Steam. You can get it at half the price, and you can get 50% off when you buy DLC. The promotion will start at 1am Taiwan time on Friday, September 2nd and will end at 1am on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Two Point Studios Ltd.

British game developer Two Point Studios was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in the town of Farnham, Surrey, UK. Despite the small scale of Two Point Studios, the team has a strong sense of mission and passion for games, and has created several classic masterpieces that are well-known in the gaming industry, including “Fable” and “Black and White”. Inheriting the above-mentioned successful experience, Two Point Studios stepped into simulation games and launched a new IP “Two Point Hospital”, which landed on the PC platform in August 2018. To learn more about Two Point Studios, go to www.twopointstudios.com.

About SEGA® Europe Limited.

SEGA® Europe Limited. is the European distribution arm of SEGA CORPORATION, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and a leader in home and non-home interactive entertainment. The company develops and distributes interactive entertainment software products for multiple hardware platforms, including PCs, wireless devices, and hardware platforms from Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. SEGA wholly owns video game development studios such as Two Point Studios, Creative Assembly, Relic Entertainment, Amplitude Studios, Sports Interactive, and HARDlight. Website of SEGA Europe

for www.sega.co.uk

【product Overview】

Product Name: Two Point Campus

gaming platform :

PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Nintendo Switch™

Xbox Series X|S , Xbox One, PC（Steam®）

Release date: On sale (released on August 10, 2022 (Wednesday))

Game language: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, English subtitles / Chinese, English voice

Game category: Fantastic university business simulation

Number of players: 1

Sales: Seiya Co., Ltd.

Game rating: Tutoring level 12+

Copyright Mark: © Two Point Studios 2022. © SEGA.

Official website: https://www.twopointcampus.com/zh-hant

SEGA Asia official website: https://asia.sega.com/cht/

SEGA Official Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/sega.asiacs

SEGA Official Weibo: http://weibo.com/segamobile

SEGA ASIA BLOG : https//asiablog.sega.com/

■ The company names and trade names described in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of the respective companies.