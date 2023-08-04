Two Point Campus: Department of Medicine DLC Introduces New Levels, Challenges, and Diseases

Sega Announces New “Two Point Campus: Department of Medicine” DLC for Two Point Campus Game

Sega Co., Ltd. has just revealed exciting news for fans of the popular university management simulation game, Two Point Campus. The game’s developer, Two Point Studios Ltd, and publisher, SEGA Europe Ltd, are set to launch a new large-scale DLC called “Two Point Campus: Department of Medicine” on August 17. Players can catch a glimpse of what’s in store by watching the thrilling launch trailer.

“Two Point Campus: Department of Medicine” brings a wealth of fresh content to the game, including new levels, game mechanics, and a variety of challenging diseases that require treatment. Players will embark on an educational journey in the serene Tember Lake and encounter the esteemed healer, Johnson, who roams the Two Point County. From there, they will be dispatched to Lava, where the presence of an ancient volcano creates heat stress for both sick tourists and medical staff. They will also have to tackle the notorious Dr. Sensui Sea Dog and her band of pirates. Finally, players will face off against Bartholomew F. Savage once again at Pinnacle Peak, facing freezing weather conditions that will test their skills to the limit.

In addition to the new levels and diseases, the DLC introduces doctors and nurses as new student types. It also includes six new room types and over 60 new items to aid in diagnosing patients and reducing stress. Some of the new additions players can look forward to include the Head Clinic, featuring the dreaded Head Scratcher, and the Psychiatry Clinic, with its less intimidating Couch. Among the diseases waiting to be diagnosed are the classic “brain fart syndrome” and “bald head syndrome”.

The “Two Point Campus: Department of Medicine” DLC also presents students and instructors with a variety of challenges to overcome together. If patients’ health deteriorates, they may turn into ghosts and haunt the halls, leaving overworked staff to clean up after them. Failure to maintain medical equipment could result in burnout, and emergencies will bring an influx of patients, with some even arriving by helicopter. Players will also have to contend with cost-cutting pirate doctors, who can be quite a handful.

Fans eager to get their hands on the DLC can pre-order “Two Point Campus: Department of Medicine” now and enjoy a 10% early bird discount on various platforms for a limited time. The early bird discount period for Steam and Xbox Series X|S is from August 4th to August 25th, while Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 players can avail the discount from August 17th to August 24th.

Furthermore, the Two Point Campus 1st Anniversary Sale is still ongoing. Steam players can now purchase “Two Point Campus” at a historically low price of 50%, while Xbox Series X|S players can also enjoy the same impressive discount starting from August 8th. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players can grab a 33% off discount until August 16th.

For those unfamiliar with Two Point Campus, it is a captivating college management simulation game where players build and manage their dream colleges. With easy-to-use creative tools, players can decorate the campus, design student dormitories, and create a top-notch prestigious school. The game features various quirky departments, and players must meet the needs of both students and teachers to help them thrive and survive the school year. Two Point Campus is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and more.

Two Point Studios Ltd, the British game developer behind Two Point Campus, was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Farnham, Surrey, UK. Despite its small size, the studio has successfully created several well-known games in the industry, including “Fable” and “Black and White”. Two Point Studios ventured into simulation games with the release of “Two Point Hospital” in August 2018. To learn more about Two Point Studios, visit their official website at www.twopointstudios.com.

SEGA Europe Ltd., the European distribution arm of SEGA CORPORATION, is a leading interactive entertainment company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company develops and distributes interactive entertainment software for various hardware platforms, including PCs, wireless devices, and consoles from Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. SEGA Europe wholly owns video game development studios such as Two Point Studios, Creative Assembly, Relic Entertainment, Amplitude Studios, Sports Interactive, and HARDlight. For more information about SEGA Europe, visit www.sega.co.uk.

The “Two Point Campus: Department of Medicine” DLC for Two Point Campus is set to release on August 17, 2022. The game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam). The game supports multiple languages, and the recommended age rating for players is 12+. For more details and to pre-order the DLC, visit the official website at https://www.twopointcampus.com/zh-hant.

【Product Overview】

– Product Name: Two Point Campus

– Game Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (Steam)

– Release Date: August 17, 2022

– Game Language: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, English (subtitles and voiceovers)

– Game Category: Singularity University Management Simulation

– Number of Players: 1 player

– Sales: Shiya Co., Ltd.

– Game Rating: Tutorial Level 12+

– Copyright: © Two Point Studios 2022. © SEGA.

