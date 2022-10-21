Two Point Studios brings a spooky vibe yet again, but this time in the brilliant new educational simulation game Two Point Campus. From October 20th to November 1st, we will be running a free update for players of all versions*, and this event also includes a lot of content that will be kept forever after the end of this Halloween carnival, with new items, exchangeable Clothing, and a whole new challenge waiting for you to complete, while you also have to challenge the undead, and… complete your homework.

Add a little “pumpkin spice” to campus life with a new range of spooky items for a terrifying and terrifying decoration.

The campus radio at Double Point campus is also occupied by some spooky new music. Want to celebrate the holidays in style? Dress up students and staff in new outfits. You gotta admit, seeing werewolves, mummies, or zombies walking around the classroom wouldn’t be the weirdest thing you’ve ever seen in Two Point.

The Halloween update of “Two Point Campus” not only brings new expansion content, but also adds a new exciting “Challenge Mode”, where players can revisit their favorite campus levels and experience new tests and difficulties. Take part in the Siege of Norberstead, join Lord Braggard’s army, protect the campus from a horde of roaring, stinking brainless thugs (I’m talking about zombies, not students), or fight the occupation Spifendor, the nefarious Pharya Mengju who turned students into pumpkin-like men.

“Two Point Campus” new Halloween update

Two Point Campus is a captivating university management simulation game that fulfills the player’s dream of running their own campus environment, whether it’s adding crazy and bizarre courses like spellcasting, dragon slayer school, or extreme A secret spy school can be achieved. Two Point Campus is available on PC and console, as well as on Xbox Game Pass console and PC Game Pass.





*The Nintendo Switch version will be released sequentially after preparations are completed. Please also understand.

【product Overview】

Product Name: Two Point Campus

gaming platform :

PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Nintendo Switch™

Xbox Series X|S , Xbox One, PC（Steam®）

Release date: On sale (released on August 10, 2022 (Wed))

Game language: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, English subtitles / Chinese, English voice

Game category: Fantastic university business simulation

Number of players: 1 person

Sales: Seiya Co., Ltd.

Game rating: Tutoring level 12+

Copyright Mark: © Two Point Studios 2022. © SEGA.

