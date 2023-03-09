Home Technology Two Point Campus’ second DLC brings ghosts and spirits
by admin
Two Point Studios has officially pulled back the curtain on the second DLC in the sim title Two Point Campus. While we’re a long way from Ghost Season, this DLC will add ghosts and a whole bunch of haunting content.

We’re told that the School Spirits DLC will add the Lifeless Estate campus, along with two new classes on offer, some new student archetypes, and a range of creepy items to spice up your campus.

The DLC will even bring a new exclusive challenge mode in which players must capture a group of ghosts wreaking havoc across the campus in a Ghostbusters-type event.

As for when School Spirits will arrive, the DLC promises to launch on March 15th for £5.49/€5.99, with anyone who picks up the DLC by March 21st eligible for a 10% discount.

