Two Point Studios has officially pulled back the curtain on the second DLC in the sim title Two Point Campus. While we’re a long way from Ghost Season, this DLC will add ghosts and a whole bunch of haunting content.

We’re told that the School Spirits DLC will add the Lifeless Estate campus, along with two new classes on offer, some new student archetypes, and a range of creepy items to spice up your campus.

The DLC will even bring a new exclusive challenge mode in which players must capture a group of ghosts wreaking havoc across the campus in a Ghostbusters-type event.

As for when School Spirits will arrive, the DLC promises to launch on March 15th for £5.49/€5.99, with anyone who picks up the DLC by March 21st eligible for a 10% discount.