Two US companies are now allowed to sell laboratory chicken meat for the first time

The first cultured or lab-grown meat has been approved for sale in the United States. Two California-based companies, Upside Foods and Eat Just, received inspection permits from the United States Department of Agriculture on Friday. This is the final permit any company needs to begin commercial production and sales in the United States.

Animal husbandry is responsible for almost 15 percent of human-caused global greenhouse gas emissions. More and more companies are therefore working on alternatives that are associated with hopes of lower emissions and improved animal welfare.

Most meat alternatives on the market today are made from plants. Upside Foods, Eat Just, and other companies that offer cultured meat instead make products from animal cells grown in bioreactors. Tissue samples from living animals are isolated and their cells grown in a nutrient solution in a laboratory. As these cells grow and multiply, they can be processed into food.

The crux of the matter here, however, is the amount of energy invested to actually make the meat variant more environmentally friendly. A study from May 2023 examined the environmental balance of laboratory meat and thus the individual production steps in more detail. The result: Above all, the energy-intensive production of the nutrient solution contributes to the high energy requirements of farmed meat.

Laboratory meat approvals

Singapore became the first country to allow cultured meat in 2020. As a result, Good Meat, Eat Just’s cultured meat division, has been given the green light to sell its cultured chicken. Founded in 2011, Eat Just also makes plant-based products, including an egg alternative. The two most recent approvals are the first of their kind in the United States.

“It’s great to see an idea become an industry,” says Eric Schulze, vice president of product and regulation at Upside Foods. Upside was founded in 2015 under the name Memphis Meats and has been developing its technology and working towards approval ever since.

Both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) have a say in how meat is regulated in the United States. In November 2022, Upside Foods received a clearance from the FDA, the agency’s most recent clearance for food products. Eat Just received its FDA approval in March 2023.

In June, the USDA approved both companies to sell their products under the “cell-cultured chicken” label. The green light that has now been granted is an inspection permit that allows the companies to start up their production facilities. With all of these permits, Upside Foods and Eat Just can manufacture and sell their products to the public.

“Ensuring Food Safety”

The US regulatory clearance is an important milestone for the industry, says Po Bronson, general partner at SOSV, Upside Foods’ first venture capitalist. “It’s really important to ensure food safety,” says Bronson. “It’s absolutely necessary and without them we wouldn’t have a future industry.”

In order to sell cell-cultured meat in Germany, approval from the European Union is required. According to the federal government, however, no application has yet been submitted. In Germany, laboratory meat falls under the Novel Food Regulation. Numerous tests and investigations must be carried out in advance for the approval of such “novel foods”. When an application is submitted, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) then checks whether the products are safe. European start-ups developing in vitro meat include Maastrich-based Mosa Meat, Meatable – also from the Netherlands, the German start-up Innocent Meat and ALifes Food from Leipzig.

Meanwhile, US companies Upside Foods and Eat Just plan to launch in restaurants before moving into retail. Eat Just’s farmed chicken will initially be sold at an unspecified Washington, DC restaurant. Schulze said Upside Foods’ products, which are being made at a pilot plant in California, should be available at Bar Crenn, a San Francisco restaurant, by the end of the summer.

“It’s an incredible, historic moment,” says Schulze. “The next big hurdle is enlargement. Honestly, that’s the most important thing.”

