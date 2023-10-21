Two WhatsApp accounts (with two different numbers) on the same phone: it can and is done like this

It is not the function that allows you to use the same account on 4 different phones (which is this one, announced in April) but it is somehow its reverse: Mark Zuckerberg announced via Facebook that “they will soon be available two WhatsApp accounts on one phone within the app”.

Translating, it means that you can have WhatsApp configured to receive messages, calls and video calls from two different phone numbers, even with the app installed on a single smartphone. The most obvious case is that of who has a work number and a personal number and he has to carry two phones with him to be reachable on both.

2 WhatsApp accounts on the same phone: how to do it

The functionality, reserved only for users who use Androidis already available (also in Italy and in Italian) if you use WhatsApp in beta version and should be accessible to everyone “over the next few weeks and months”.

Enable this option it’s not complicated: click on the 3 dots at the top right, then on the Settings and from here on your face, where there will be an arrow pointing downwards; from here you choose Add Account, you enter the second telephone number (the smartphone on which the corresponding SIM is installed is necessary at this stage), you confirm with a unique code and that’s it.

From that moment, as also shown by Zuckerberg, you will be able to easily switch from one account to another. It should be noted that WhatsApp cannot (at least for the moment) be active on two devices simultaneously with the same number: the phone from which you added the second number will be disconnected from the account.

