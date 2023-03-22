Together with the new Find X6 series and the Pad Air 2, OPPO also presented the new OPPO enco Free 3, TWS headphones which are the heirs of the enco Air and Air 2 that we also reviewed on Techzilla.

The OPPO Enco Free 3 have high quality audio with LDAC codec and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Then there is the active noise cancellation and for the first time on a pair of TWS headphones we find of the drivers made of bamboo fiber.

The active noise reduction reaches 49 dB, reaching the highest level in this price range.

With its physical properties, bamboo would improve the audio output quality and compared to the common titanium diaphragm it has some advantages. The bandwidth is indeed 40kHz, but it also suppresses high-frequency burr and brings high-fidelity, mellow and long-lasting sound quality.

Along with OPPO’s Enco Master algorithms and spatial audio technology, these earphones have also achieved certification standard HiRes Audio Gold.

OPPO Enco Free3 supports the LDAC protocol, which can achieve a maximum transmission bit rate of 990 kbps, which is three times that of the traditional SBC encoder (328 Kbps).

Price and availability

The OPPO Enco Free3 True Wireless Noise Canceling headphones will start presale in China at 16:00 today and will officially go on sale at 10:00 on April 3, with a price of around €67 at current exchange rates. As for the Find X6 and OPPO Pad Air 2 series, at the moment the marketing is only in China, waiting to get info from us too.

