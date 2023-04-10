Home Technology Typhlosion will be the new Seven Star Tera Raid challenge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Pokémon Scarlet/Violet – Gamereactor
For most Crimson and Violet players, the main adventure is over, and all that’s left to do now is enjoy additional challenges, such as completing Pokémon (including Secret Four, with stake quests), upgrading gear to compete in Battle other trainers in sexual combat and get ready for when to start the upcoming expansion The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

But Game Freak and The Pokémon Company didn’t want to give up on the thrill of catching new creatures that also brought back some of the most popular Pokémon from previous generations, and now they’ve announced a new Seven Star Tera Raid that includes Gen 2 Pokémon: Typhlosion.

Johto’s starting final evolution, Cyndaquil, which is the new opponent defeated in the Black Crystal Tera raid, The Mightiest Mark (all stats perfect) and level 100. A very tough critter that requires good coordination between the Trainers it fights, who have to prepare them not only for its Fire-type attacks, but also for its special Specter Terra-type.

As always, this Pokémon can only be caught once per game, and the events to get it will be limited: first try April 14-16, second try April 21-23 day. We recommend that you prepare a Pokémon that has strong abilities against fire and ghosts, such as Water-type and Insidious-type Pokémon.

Are you going to try typhoid?

