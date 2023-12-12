Tyrannosaurus fossil found with its last meal preserved in its stomach

Researchers have made an incredible discovery about the diet of juvenile tyrannosaurs. It turns out that young predators relied on prey more suited to their smaller, more agile physiques, selecting and devouring small, bird-like dinosaurs. In a recent study published in the journal Science Advances, researchers announced that preserved stomach contents have been found in a fossilized tyrannosaur, revealing the last meal of a young carnivorous dinosaur.

The discovery was made in the Dinosaur Park Formation of Alberta, Canada, where a young Gorgosaurus skeleton was found preserved with its last two meals still in its stomach cavity. These meals included severed hind legs from small bird-like dinosaurs, and each pair of legs revealed different levels of digestion on the bone surfaces, showing that they were consumed during two different meals a few hours or days apart.

For the first time, scientists have evidence of the diet of juvenile tyrannosaurs, shedding new light on their feeding habits and preferences. This groundbreaking discovery opens up new possibilities for understanding the behavior and ecology of these young predators 75 million years ago.

