Tyrolean startup supplies hotels with clean energy

The electricity wholesale price in Austria is still very high today. This is still a major financial burden not only for households, but also for the hotel industry. In order to supply hotels with clean and cheap energy, the experienced entrepreneur and serial founder Richard Hirschhuber founded the startup superstrom together with the energy expert Arnold Teufel. The company provides hotels with PV systems with storage free of charge and takes care of installation and maintenance.

superstrom wants to promote the liquidity of hotels

In the first 15 years, the hotels only pay 15 cents per kWh for the clean electricity – without adjusting for inflation. After these 15 years, ownership of the solar systems is transferred through a purchase agreement adapted to the hotel. “Clean and super cheap – that’s our motto. As a former hotelier, I know the challenges of astronomical energy prices. With our fixed rate, we are creating a reliable and cost-effective solution that complies with ESG guidelines and has a positive influence on the creditworthiness of the hotels when lending and ratings during bank talks,” says Richard Hirschhuber.

superstrom deliberately chose the rental variant in order to be able to guarantee the protection of liquidity for the hotels. “The past year has clearly shown how important a certain level of energy self-sufficiency is in Austria. In the field of solar technology in particular, major technical advances have been made in recent decades that hotels and companies in general should not miss,” says Arnold Teufel.

Businesses should reduce CO2 emissions

According to Hirschhuber, the offer has a major financial advantage for hotels. “If you assume an annual electricity production of approx. 50,000 kWh by the PV systems, with a fixed price of 15 cents per kWh, you come to annual costs of 7,500 euros. In comparison: With the average network provider in Austria, you currently pay 35 cents per kWh and 17,500 euros per year for the same amount of electricity. In this example, a hotel saves 10,000 euros after one year, and 150,000 euros after 15 years, and the hotelier also receives any overproduction free of charge,” says the founder.

In addition, the hotels should be able to significantly reduce their CO2 emissions and present themselves as particularly sustainable. According to its own statements, superstrom has already installed around 10,000 square meters of solar systems on ten hotel roofs since it was launched in March. The two founders aim to increase this number to one million square meters in the future.