Usually, when we talk about Microsoft and Sony in the same sentence, it has to do with the $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. This time it’s not directly (even though it may be a new tactic to get the deal approved in the U.S.), but rather about Sony’s console business practices in its home country of Japan, which Microsoft believes could violate the U.S.-Japan trade agreement.

The question has been raised by a group of U.S. lawmakers who are urging the Biden administration to “Action by an unbalanced Japanese video game market that we fear could be the result of discriminatory trade practices that could violate the spirit of the US-Japan digital trade agreement” which is a letter signed by the concerned MP (thanks, Axiom).

The letter even states that Sony, which has a 98% share of the high-end console market in Japan, signed an agreement to remove Japanese games from Microsoft’s devices, which, if true, would violate antitrust laws. and will “A serious impediment to U.S. exports with real implications for Microsoft and the many U.S. game developers and publishers who sell globally but see their revenues in Japan depressed by these practices.

microsoft use “High-End Gaming Console” The term is a way of removing Nintendo from this conversation, because when we look at console sales across Japan, it’s generally been a two-way race between the PlayStation and Nintendo’s newest devices. But coincidentally, since Microsoft and Nintendo appear to be best friends in the ongoing Activision-Blizzard acquisition process, Microsoft isn’t embroiling another Japanese giant in these antitrust and trade agreement violation claims.

Following the letter, U.S. Senate Rep. Katherine Tai pledged to investigate the situation.

