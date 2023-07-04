U.S. Court to Decide Fate of Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard

U.S. Court to Make Ruling on Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard Next Week

After a series of deliberations, Microsoft and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have presented their arguments regarding whether the acquisition of Activision Blizzard could lead to market monopoly. The court is expected to deliver its verdict on the matter as early as next week.

Initially, the FTC expressed concerns that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard would create a monopoly within the gaming industry. As a result, it proposed blocking the transaction. However, Microsoft countered these claims by pledging to continue providing game content across competing platforms such as Sony and Nintendo for the next decade. The tech giant also emphasized that the acquisition itself would be advantageous for the overall growth of the game market.

During the court proceedings, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella underscored his willingness to eliminate the exclusive nature of game content on the Xbox platform. However, he argued that Sony’s competitive approach forced Microsoft to engage in an exclusive competition within the gaming market.

Interestingly, regulatory agencies in various countries, including China, South Korea, and Japan, have already unconditionally approved Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Even the European Union’s regulatory bodies, which initially expressed reservations, have now given their consent to the transaction.

As the court’s ruling on Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard draws nearer, the outcome of this case will have significant implications for the gaming industry and the future direction of these tech giants.

