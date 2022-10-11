Chapter link US LG Gram 14 14Z90Q Laptop Unboxing

Recently, I bought a new laptop for myself. My main appeal is to find a lightweight model in Windows laptops that takes into account both performance and power performance. After several comparisons, I finally settled on the LG Gram 14 (14Z90Q). However, Taiwan LG only introduced the 12th generation Intel Core i5-1240P and up to 16GB RAM version in Gram 14. As a work machine, in addition to my hope that the processor can be on the i7-1260P, it is more important to have 32GB of memory. And this specification is not sold in Taiwan. So I turned my sights to Amazon in the US…

