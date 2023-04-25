UAE Mars Rover “Hope” observes Deimos at 100 kilometers | Taiwan English News| 2023-04-25 11:03:00

(Taiwan English News/Life Group Comprehensive Foreign Report) In March this year, the UAE Mars probe “Hope” flew by the small satellite of Mars – the small moon Deimos (Deimos) at a distance of about 100 kilometers, and on the 24th Sending back high-resolution photos, the United Arab Emirates Space Agency decided to extend the Mars exploration mission to collect more data.

Combining the Associated Press (AP) and the Huffington Post (Huffington Post), Mars has two satellites, the large one is named Phobos, also known as “Phobos (Phobos)”, and the small one is Deimos , also known as “Deimos”. The Emirates Mars Mission (EMM) “Hope” has entered the orbit around Mars since February 9, 2021, and in March this year, it took a picture of orbiting Demo at a distance of about 100 kilometers Related photos.

The team responsible for the Emirates Mars Mission (EMM) said at the European Geosciences Union (EGU) on the 24th that this is the first mission in space since the NASA Viking program in 1977. This is the first time a spacecraft has come this close to the rare natural satellite.

Since Hope flew over Demos in January 2022, it has been able to take pictures through its camera EXI and provide high-resolution color photos of various wavelengths, revealing the dark side data of this small satellite orbiting 23,000 kilometers of Mars. Its composition has never been studied.

“We are not sure of the origin of Phobos and Deimos,” EMM scientist Hessa Al Matroushi said in a press release, adding, “A long-standing theory is that these asteroids from the asteroid belt were ‘captured’ to Mars. on the track.”

EMIRS instrument scientist Christopher Edwards noted that, like its counterpart Phobos, the object does have “infrared properties closer to Martian basalts than meteorites that fell near Tagish Lake, Canada,” often by analogy. Study Phobos and Deimos.

Sheikh Mohammed, vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, who shared a photo of Deimos on social media, speculated that the probe showed that the tiny moon was once part of Mars, which separated from it millions of years ago.

The United Arab Emirates Space Agency (UAE Space Agency) decided to extend the mission to Mars for another year, and said it hoped that the probe would continue to fly by Deimos to collect more data.