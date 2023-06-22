Uber Eats closes in Italy and fires 50 people. The accusation of the unions: “No protection for 7,000 riders”

Uber Eats will leave Italy. The home delivery platform of the Californian giant stopped all operations after its landing in Italy in 2016. According to what transpires from union sources, 50 employees of the company would lose their jobs, while 7,000 would be the riders coordinated by the platform in over 60 Italian cities.

For Uber Eats, things in Italy did not go according to growth plans. “In recent years we have not grown in line with our expectations,” the company said. A decision that aroused the reaction of the unions. Because the company, they argue, would have said it was willing to meet only the representatives of its direct employees, while it would have made itself unwilling to deal with those who represent the riders.

“We believe that this choice is very serious, harmful to workers’ rights and trade union prerogatives: Uber Eats must take responsibility for its choices also towards all the people who have been working as riders for years. Workers classified as occasional collaborators or VAT numbers who risk being left without an income and without social safety nets due to the nature of their contract.

Uber Eats now intends to focus on its mobility services, where it claims it is seeing significant growth. The company has assured that it will do everything possible for its employees and will try to ensure a smooth transition for restaurants and couriers using the platform.

But the unions announce that they do not want to make discounts: “We will not shy away from the confrontation and therefore we invite the company to review its position, otherwise we are ready to take all the necessary initiatives to protect workers who risk finding themselves without protection in the coming weeks”, concludes the note from Filcams Cgil, Fisascat Cisl, Uiltucs.

