Hong Kong has entered the post-epidemic era, and Hong Kong people can’t wait to travel abroad. Uber Travel, which has been launched in foreign countries for a while, has also officially landed in Hong Kong. Users can open it in the Uber app and create itineraries.

Uber Travel is no longer a new feature. Users need to update Uber to the latest version 3.554.10002. On the homepage “Suggestion”, “Travel” will be displayed on the far right. Just tap the “Travel” icon in the Uber app, then connect your Gmail or Microsoft account to get started. , you can find the “+” icon in the lower right corner, and there are four options: “Flight”, “Stay”, “Restaurant” and “Activity”. Users can view upcoming flights in one place in the Uber app , hotels, booked itineraries, and restaurant reservations.

When a user books a trip and sends a receipt to your registered email address, Uber automatically builds an itinerary for you on the go.

