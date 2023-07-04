Ubiquiti UniFi Products: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been identified for Ubiquiti UniFi products. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Ubiquiti UniFi products on July 3rd, 2023. The operating system BIOS/firmware and the product Ubiquiti UniFi are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: UniFi Security Advisory Bulletin 033 (Stand: 02.07.2023).

Security Notice for Ubiquiti UniFi Products – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,9

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,2

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.9.

Ubiquiti UniFi Products Bug: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

UniFi is Ubiquiti’s end-to-end network ecosystem for businesses and smart homes.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in various Ubiquiti UniFi products to perform a Denial of Service attack.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2023-31997.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

systems

BIOS/Firmware

Products

Ubiquiti UniFi EdgeRouter Ubiquiti UniFi Aircubes

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

UniFi Security Advisory Bulletin 033 vom 2023-07-02 (03.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Ubiquiti UniFi products. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

07/03/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

