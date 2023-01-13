It was announced at the end of September last year that it would be postponed to March this year, and it was confirmed by Ubisoft earlier that it will be postponed to beyond the 2023 fiscal year, which means that the launch time may become the fastest in April this year. , or it will not be listed until March next year at the latest.

Ubisoft’s statement emphasizes that the game has made impressive improvements in the multiple delayed adjustments, and the test play content that is going to be provided to players will be able to directly feel the changes before and after the game. At the same time, Ubisoft also stated that in order to allow players to have further feedback on the game and have enough time to make adjustments, it has decided to postpone the release time of “Wrath of the Raging Sea” again.

In addition, Ubisoft is also based on the fact that the sales performance of “Mario + Crazy Rabbit Star of Hope” and “Just Dance 2023” after its launch is not as good as expected, and the uncertainty of the market economy has led to a slowdown in the proportion of consumer spending in the game market. Therefore, The previous financial report forecast was lowered from the original 830 million euros to 725 million euros, and the annual financial report profit was also changed from a 10% growth rate to a 10% decline.

As for the development of game content, Ubisoft has confirmed that it will cancel three unannounced game works, and earlier it has confirmed that it will cancel the follow-up development of four unannounced games, emphasizing that it will carry out organizational restructuring for specific purposes and split non-core games. At the same time, regular layoffs will also be carried out. In the future, game development will return to signature games that focus on long-term development, such as “Assassin’s Creed” and “Rainbow Six”.