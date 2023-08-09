Home » Ubisoft Announces Free Weekend for “Assassin’s Creed” Games with Discounts on All Titles
Technology

Technology

Ubisoft Announces Free Weekend for "Assassin's Creed" Games with Discounts on All Titles

Ubisoft Announces Free Weekend for “Assassin’s Creed” Games with Discounts on All Titles

“Assassin’s Creed” series of free weekend events will start on August 11

Ubisoft has just announced an exciting free weekend event for the popular “Assassin’s Creed” series. From August 11th to August 14th, players on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and Windows PC (Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store) will have the opportunity to play up to five different Assassin’s Creed games for free.

The games included in the free weekend event are Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, Assassin’s Creed: Revelations, Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag, and Assassin’s Creed: Vikings. Each platform may have different details regarding the event, so players are encouraged to check for specific information.

During the free weekend, new players will have access to the complete main game content of all five titles. And for those who don’t want the adventure to end, Ubisoft is offering a discounted price of as low as 15% for the official version of Assassin’s Creed on the PC platform via Ubisoft Connect. PlayStation players can also save up to 80% off Assassin’s Creed games until August 15th. Xbox is hosting a special “Buy One, Get Two” deal on selected Assassin’s Creed games, including Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag and Assassin’s Creed: Vikings, from August 10th to August 14th.

After the special event ends, players will still have the opportunity to save up to 75% off a wide range of Assassin’s Creed titles between August 15th and August 28th.

In addition to the free weekend event, Ubisoft has also announced two exciting promotions. The Refer-to-Friend Program allows players of Assassin’s Creed: Vikings to invite their friends to play and earn rewards. Meanwhile, the Twitch Treasure Drop rewards those who watch any Assassin’s Creed game live streams by offering in-game cosmetic rewards for Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age.

The “Assassin’s Creed” series is known for its immersive experience, allowing players to become skilled and elusive assassins throughout various historical periods. Whether it’s exploring Renaissance Italy as Ezio Auditore, embarking on pirate adventures in the Caribbean in Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, or leading a Viking clan in Assassin’s Creed: Viking Era, players will have the chance to write their own legendary stories.

With over 200 million units sold worldwide since its first release in 2007, the Assassin’s Creed franchise has become one of the best-selling in video game history. Its captivating storylines have even extended into other entertainment media.

So mark your calendars and get ready for an epic weekend of free gaming with the “Assassin’s Creed” series starting on August 11th.

