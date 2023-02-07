Last January, Ubisoft confirmed that their subscription service, Ubisoft+, would launch on Xbox, having previously only been available on PC. We haven’t heard much about it since, but it seems like we won’t have to wait much longer.

Last month, many people noticed that some Xbox games on the Microsoft Store suddenly had the Ubisoft+ label, probably because someone was a little anxious to press the release button. Now, TrueAchievements has scanned the store’s database and found 63 Xbox games (click the link twice to see all games) confirmed as Ubisoft+ and over 100 DLC projects. It includes pretty much all of Ubisoft’s best stuff.

Unlike EA Play, Ubisoft+ doesn’t appear to be part of Game Pass, at least not in the current monthly fee. Subscriptions cost €14.99/£12.99 per month for PC, and we’re assuming roughly the same for Xbox.