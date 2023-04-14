Ubisoft+ is the subscription service that gives you access to over 100 Ubisoft games on PC, Stadia and Luna. From today, however, the service is also available on Xbox, thanks to the new Ubisoft+ Multi Access plan. Now let’s see what it is, how much it costs and how Ubisoft + works on Xbox.

Ubisoft+ Multi Access is a subscription plan that gives you unlimited access to over 60 Ubisoft games on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, including new releases, premium editions and game add-on packs. In addition, the entire catalog of over 100 Ubisoft+ titles can be accessed on PC with Ubisoft Connect.

With Ubisoft+ Multi Access you can play your favorite Ubisoft games without limits and at no extra cost. You can also take advantage of exclusive benefits reserved for subscribers, such as a 10% discount on virtual currency and monthly in-game rewards. Plus you can switch between platforms without losing your progress, thanks to cross-progression saving.

Ubisoft+ Multi Access gives you access to over 60 games on Xbox, including Ubisoft’s best-loved franchises like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, The Division, Watch Dogs, Rainbow Six and many more. You can find the complete list of games available on the official Ubisoft+ website.

Ubisoft+ Multi Access costs €17.99 per month, with automatic renewal that can be canceled at any time from your Ubisoft account. The service is not included in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, but is a separate package.

To subscribe to Ubisoft+ Multi Access, you need a Ubisoft account and an Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One console. The service can be subscribed through the Xbox store or from the official Ubisoft + website and, after completing the registration, you will be able to download and play the games available on the supported platforms.

Personally I think the price is very high especially for the library of games offered, I remember that the Game Pass costs less and offers about 100 games; it’s okay that if you want to try some new Ubisoft game, just subscribe for a month and go, but we know very well that the main titles including Assassins Creed and Far Cry are not completed in just one month due to their longevity. It could be integrated into the Game Pass by spending perhaps €5 or €6 more per month. What do you think about it?