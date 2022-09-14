As Ubisoft moves forward and all publishers’ announcements about the future of Assassin’s Creed and the release of Skull and Bones still resonate strongly, we’re taking a look back over the summer to highlight what its Catalan-based studio has done Work.

Because Ubisoft Barcelona was a key player in the development of Rainbow Six Siege, and it was during the R6 Spain National Team Finals at the last Gamepolis that we were able to work with the Associate ProducerKilian CaloHad a quiet chat about his current work on the R6 Siege and beyond.

The studio is currently working on some key projects across the Ubisoft environment. We are currently developing Rainbow Six: Siege,Beyond Good and Evil 2and an unannounced project. In Rainbow Six Siege, we have about 100 people and we have 4 different teams that are some of the key teams in Rainbow Six Siege: Balance Teams, Balance Games, Operators, etc.; we There are game leads, i.e. people responsible for game modes, match flow, etc.; onboarding, which helps newcomers join the game, as well as customizations that produce almost any game look. So yes, we (in the Ubisoft ecosystem) are very important.

We also had a chance to ask him about thetelecommuting cultureand whether resuming in-person events like Gamepolis will change the way he works and his integration in the company’s org chart.

I mean, it’s a change, that’s for sure, we’ve changed the way we work. But at Ubisoft there is already something far away because Ubisoft is a company trying to have different studios all over the world, we have more than 40 studios. So, we’re used to working with remote studios like Montreal. In fact, on Rainbow Six: Siege, we have 7 studios working at the same time: Bucharest, Montreal, Dusseldorf, Barcelona, ​​Kyiv – they have now distributed – and Shanghai. So we’re used to different time zones and different locations.