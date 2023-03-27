It’s been a few years since the Electronic Entertainment Expo (better known as E3) has lost a lot of its place and importance in the video game industry, but some still hope that the show can return to its former glory. Many of them dropped the news that Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox won’t be participating this year. Luckily, Ubisoft said they’d be there a few months ago, so we’re excited again at the thought of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier, Massive’s Star Wars games, and more. Well, I have good news and bad news.

The bad news is that a spokesperson told VGC that Ubisoft won’t be attending E3 2023 after all. Fortunately, the good news is that the French company has canceled those plans, as it will host another major Ubisoft Forward livestream on June 12.

That means we’re still going to have a news-laden summer like we’ve had in years past, as Microsoft has confirmed that we’ll be getting both the Xbox Game Showcase and Starfield Direct on June 11th, and Geoff Keighley continues to hype his Summer Games Fest every time He’ll start on June 8 when we get bad news, and Sony is gearing up for a second PlayStation showcase sometime in May or June.

Do you think E3 is important anymore, or should developers and publishers continue to have their own dedicated streams?