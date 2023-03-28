The logo of Ubisoft is seen in Montreuil, near Paris, France, July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau – RC2DSH9NHBKY

After three years due to the epidemic, the E3 game show, which is finally going to return to offline this year, is now facing the plight of a growing shortage of exhibitors. After Nintendo and Microsoft confirmed that they will not participate in the conference (Sony has not yet announced but probably will not participate), Ubisoft, which also expressed its support for E3 last week, also told VGC earlier that they will skip this year’s exhibition and switch to the same event. Time to host your own Ubisoft Forward Live event.

“Over the years, E3 has brought memorable moments to the entire industry,” Ubisoft said in a statement. Ubisoft Forward Live will be held in Los Angeles today, and we look forward to sharing more details with players in the near future.”

With the withdrawal of important manufacturers like Ubisoft, not only this year’s exhibition, but the development prospects of the entire E3 may now be marked with a big question mark.