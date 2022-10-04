After the game industry officially entered a new generation with the launch of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S at the end of 2020, large game publishers including EA fired the first shot, announcing that the basic sales of their games will be launched. The price has been increased from $60, which has been maintained for decades, to $70. It is conceivable that this decision of course immediately caused a lot of controversy among players, especially the PS5 version of “NBA 2K21”. However, due to issues such as development cost and time, many game publishers have also followed up with this decision, which means that such pricing really seems to be a new standard. And now, even Ubisoft has officially jumped on the bandwagon, announcing that Skull and Bones, which will be released in November, and subsequent large-scale AAA titles will also be priced at $70. .

According to a report on the Axios website, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot confirmed that the company’s large-scale works will be on the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 two major game consoles, just like the recent AAA masterpieces launched by other companies will use higher ‘s pricing.

“Some of our games will be priced the same as our competitors in the future. The big AAA games will be priced at $70,” Yves Guillemot told Axios.com.

Since many game companies have already followed up with such new pricing, Ubisoft will announce such news sooner or later. Even with the backlash from many players, such as Activision Blizzard and EA have fully adopted such new pricing as early as 2021, bringing the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of their new “Call of Duty” and “NBA 2K” series Set at $70.

But it is worth noting that in this statement, it is only emphasized that its “large-scale 3A games” will begin to adopt such new pricing standards, which means that not all games will increase in price, such as the new game “Big 3A” that will be launched in 2023. Assassin’s Creed: Illusions will have a small to medium scale that is closer to past titles in the series, so the current price of the game is expected to fall at $50.

On the other hand, Ubisoft also revealed many of the latest future developments related to the Assassin’s Creed series to players at the recent Ubisoft Forward conference. In addition to Assassin’s Creed: Illusion, the game team also revealed that Assassin’s Creed: Code Red, which will be set in feudal Japan, and Assassin’s Creed: Code Hexe, set in the Holy Roman Empire, are in development. , plus a mobile game “Assassin’s Creed: Code Jade” set in ancient China, all three of which belong to Ubisoft’s planned super-large “Assassin’s Creed” hub “Assassin’s Creed: Infinite” .

In addition, Ubisoft also revealed the latest trailer for “Rage of the Seas” at the event. The game was officially announced at E3 in 2017. After that, it was silent for a while, until this year, a large number of new news. Set in the golden age of piracy in the mid-17th and early 18th centuries, Battle of the Furious puts players in the role of pirates exploring the vast world. The game is currently expected to hit the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and PC platforms on November 8.