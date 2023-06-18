Home » Ubisoft Confirms “The Crew: Celebration of Power” Will Be Officially Launched on 9/14
Ubisoft Confirms “The Crew: Celebration of Power” Will Be Officially Launched on 9/14

by admin
Ubisoft announced that it will officially launch “The Crew: Power Celebration” on September 14 this year, and it will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC platforms. The Ubisoft+ subscription service offers the game.

The stage of the game will be moved to the island of Oahu in the Hawaiian Islands, allowing players to race cars on the city streets of Honolulu, dive down the steep slopes of a smoky volcano, venture into the depths of lush rainforests, and drive on winding mountain roads. Flick on the beach, or simply relax on the sun-soaked beach.

“The Crew: Celebration of Power” will bring more than 610 vehicles for players to choose and customize, including the first V12 gasoline-electric supercar of the Italian brand as the cover car of “The Crew: Celebration of Power” Lamborghini Revuelto, and can import collection vehicles for free through the “Collection Import” function, the specific details are expected to be shared in the digital summer presentation.

In addition, Ubisoft also announced the original song “Turn it up!” created by German producer Tujamo exclusively for the opening animation of “The Crew: Power Celebration”. This song, co-produced with Spinnin’ Records, will be available on Major music streaming platforms are online.

