Skull and Bones

It has been 4 years for people to wait, and the “Skull and Bones” (Skull and Bones), which was originally expected to debut on November 8, was not unexpectedly expected to bounce again. Earlier, Ubisoft announced that the game will be delayed until March 9, 2023. The reason for this is that based on technical tests and player feedback after early trials, the team “needs more time to polish the balance of the game to ensure the best experience.”

Originally unveiled at E3 2017, Battle of the Furious Sea was supposed to launch a year later. But as Ubisoft’s ambitions for the title grew, the development time was endlessly stretched. One more delay, and players who have been waiting for this game may have become accustomed to it. Ubisoft said that it will share more details of the beta test in the future. All in all, everyone can calm down and wait.