Ubisoft revealed a series of Assassin’s Creed In Saturday’s Ubisoft Forward presentation.In addition to the recently announced new information Assassin’s Creed Mirageand the unveiling of a series of world premieres.

In case you missed it, we’ve rounded up all the new game announcements Assassin’s Creed Showcase in a convenient place.Whether you are looking for more about Mirage Or to learn more about other upcoming games, you can check out the rundown here.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Sarah Beaulieu, Narrative Director at Ubisoft Bordeaux Assassin’s Creed exhibit.she confirmed Mirage will go back to “root” Assassin’s Creed as part of its 15th anniversary.

This means that the upcoming Mirage Will return to the “action-adventure, narrative-driven game” players may remember from the beginning of the series. Instead of focusing on stealth, parkour and assassination, Mirage Like the original game, it feels more like the beginning of a franchise.

Mirage Will play the young Bassim, because the game itself has advanced Assassin’s Creed ValhallaThe prequel will follow Bassim’s growth from street thief to master assassin.

Players will be able to traverse the vast, densely populated city of Baghdad as Basim. Basim’s mentor, Roshan, will also play a major role in the story, voiced by immediately-acclaimed Emmy-winning actress Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Currently available for pre-order. If you do now, you’ll get an exclusive 40 Thieves side quest. There’s also a collector’s edition available for purchase that includes the following goodies:

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition

Exclusive SteelBook case (no disc), the art is up to the fans

Bassim statue

digital art book

digital soundtrack

Baghdad map

mini album

Bassam’s Brooch

prince of persia– Inspired by the Deluxe Edition, including gear, eagle mount skins, weapons, and more

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Three versions will be available: standard (50 U.S. dollars), luxury ($60), and limited edition ($150). It will debut on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Amazon Luna (Standard and Deluxe Editions only) and PC in 2023.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Final Chapter

Ubisoft Montreal game director Gareth Glover revealed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Final Chapter. This is a free update that will debut in a few months as the last part of the installment. Protagonist Eivor will be reunited with certain characters, including some important figures in history. last chapter It’s scheduled to launch this year, so there’s still a lot of games to play until 2023, when Mirage drop.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Emerald

Creative Director Assassin’s Creed Syndicate and producer Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Marc-Alexis Côté joins Showcase to discuss series of announcements Assassin’s Creed Follow the original set as a whole Mirage details and the last chapter Debut.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Emerald (not the final title) is a new title set in ancient China.for the first time in Assassin’s Creed Franchise, which will allow you to create your own character. According to Côté, you’ll be able to do things like “parkour on the Great Wall of China,” as well as sneak into sprawling cities and fight along the way. The mobile-only game is in development and will debut in 2023.

On the topic of mobile games, in the discussion of new Assassin’s Creed The series is coming to Netflix, and Côté confirmed that there is another new mobile game in the works for Netflix’s gaming platform.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Red

Assassin’s Creed Codename Red Will be the next high-end flagship Assassin’s Creed Franchise Follow Assassin’s Creed Mirage. It will be set in feudal Japan and is the “future” of the series. Developed by Ubisoft Quebec, it will be designed under the creative direction of Jonathan Dumont. It will allow players to live out their “very powerful ninja fantasy”. The game is “coming soon,” with no projected release date.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Hex

The news doesn’t stop there.The old team behind Assassin’s Creed Valhalla At Ubisoft Montreal, a team led by creative director Clint Hocking is also working on a new flagship game: Assassin’s Creed Codename Hex. This is a “very different” type Assassin’s Creed At least from the trailer, it appears the game is about witchcraft or the Salem witch trials. Few details were provided, except that it is also due to be released in the near future.

Assassin’s Creed Unlimited

at last, Assassin’s Creed Unlimitedwas previously teased as Unlimited plan, have a little time to shine during the show. This is not a game, but a “single entry point” for future fans.it will act as each Assassin’s Creed The experience, as well as players, will be able to interact with each other in terms of multiplayer – although there are no details on what type. The team is currently “investigating” how to bring the standalone multiplayer experience back to players while connecting to the Infinity Hub.

A different future awaits Assassin’s Creed Fans looking for new titles.we may have more about Assassin’s Creed Mirage Over the next few weeks, but as for the rest of the batch, it may be a while before new details emerge.