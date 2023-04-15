Home Technology Ubisoft+ Game Subscription Service Officially Launched on Xbox – Engadget 中文版
The Ubisoft+ subscription service, which was said to be “coming to Xbox” early last year, has finally been officially launched on the Xbox platform after more than a year of preparation. Ubisoft+ allows players to immediately play most of the company’s masterpieces, including “Far Cry 6”, “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla”, and more when new works are released in the future You can also play for the first time. The full list of games is here.

The Ubisoft+ subscription service has multiple subscription levels, and the highest-level Ubisoft+ Multi Access is open to Xbox players. After subscribing, players can play on any platform that offers Ubisoft+ Multi Access, which means you can alternate games between PC and Xbox and save your progress. The service is also available on Luna, but PlayStation only has the base tier of Ubisoft+ Classics, and Multi Access won’t be available until later.

Ubisoft+ Multi Access is currently available in 10 countries around the world, including Taiwan and Hong Kong. The monthly fee in Taiwan is NT$399, while in Hong Kong it is HK$88. In addition to the game itself, the DLC provided by many games is also included, and any in-game purchases have a 10% discount.

