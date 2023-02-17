Home Technology Ubisoft has an “improved version” of Skull and Bones
Technology

Ubisoft has an “improved version” of Skull and Bones

by admin
Ubisoft has an “improved version” of Skull and Bones

At this point, kicking the skull and bones while it’s down just feels bad. Originally announced in 2017, the game has faced so many delays that many who once expected the bravado adventure are now convinced it may never release.

However, Ubisoft still seems to have a glimmer of hope for the game. During the most recent quarterly financial call (thanks, PC Gamer), there were questions about how many copies of Skull and Bones Ubisoft would need to make in order to turn a profit after such a long time in development. They also cite the lackluster early days of the playtesters.

Ubisoft CFO Frederick Duguet dismissed the idea that people aren’t happy with the game, He said: “We’re very happy with the playtest we saw in early January, so we have a really strong and improved version to show players that they haven’t seen yet.

While it does sound like a schoolboy protesting that their imaginary girlfriend is real and she just went to another school, it’s possible Ubisoft has something for Skull and Bones. However, it seems unlikely that a bootleg game will emerge from the pit of years of delay.

See also  Who is Andrea Stroppa, the Italian computer scientist who helps Elon Musk

You may also like

Octopath Traveler II Review – Gamereactor

Eidos Montreal and Crystal Dynamics to release five...

New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Update Adds Features...

The Lord of the Rings IP will have...

Canon Large Aperture Telephoto Lens Canon RF 135mm...

The explosion of a thousand new stars caused...

The Last of Us: Part II Cast Still...

Nothing Phone (1) Android 13 testing ends, and...

Microsoft “officially authorizes” Parallels to install Windows 11...

On the first day of Steam, most of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy