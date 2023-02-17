At this point, kicking the skull and bones while it’s down just feels bad. Originally announced in 2017, the game has faced so many delays that many who once expected the bravado adventure are now convinced it may never release.

However, Ubisoft still seems to have a glimmer of hope for the game. During the most recent quarterly financial call (thanks, PC Gamer), there were questions about how many copies of Skull and Bones Ubisoft would need to make in order to turn a profit after such a long time in development. They also cite the lackluster early days of the playtesters.

Ubisoft CFO Frederick Duguet dismissed the idea that people aren’t happy with the game, He said: “We’re very happy with the playtest we saw in early January, so we have a really strong and improved version to show players that they haven’t seen yet.

While it does sound like a schoolboy protesting that their imaginary girlfriend is real and she just went to another school, it’s possible Ubisoft has something for Skull and Bones. However, it seems unlikely that a bootleg game will emerge from the pit of years of delay.