Ubisoft hires new game script writer, may start to create new “Assassin’s Creed” series – mashdigi – technology, new products, fun facts, trends

Renowned game developer Rik Godwin, known for his work on “Life is Strange” and “Chinatown Detective Agency”, has joined forces with Ubisoft Bordeaux Studio to assist in the creation of the story for the new “Assassin’s Creed” series of games. The news was confirmed in a tweet by Rik Godwin, announcing his new role as Lead Writer at Ubisoft Bordeaux.

The recently launched “Assassin’s Creed: Visions” was developed by Ubisoft Bordeaux Studio, leading to speculation that Godwin’s involvement may be in preparation for future works within the “Assassin’s Creed” series. However, Ubisoft has not yet revealed any plans for additional expansion content after “Assassin’s Creed: Visions” or a new game in the franchise.

In addition to the latest developments, Ubisoft has also announced plans for a new game “Assassin’s Creed: Codename RED” set in Japan, as well as a new mobile game “Assassin’s Creed: Codename JADE”. There have also been reports of a potential remake of “Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag”, although this has not been confirmed by Ubisoft.

With Godwin’s extensive experience and success in the gaming industry, his involvement in the “Assassin’s Creed” series is sure to generate excitement among fans and industry insiders alike. Stay tuned for more updates on the future of the “Assassin’s Creed” franchise.

