Since Google announced that Stadia would be shutting down in January, we’ve seen various developers and publishers scramble to make announcements that they’re working on ways to compensate and support players who have fallen out of favor with the platform.

The latest of these is Ubisoft, which has released a tweet outlining its plans to address the issue. Essentially, the publisher aims to compensate those who will lose out by bringing user-owned Stadia games to PC via Ubisoft Connect. The exact details surrounding this situation have yet to be determined, and likewise, the impact this will have on Ubisoft+ subscribers, but we’re told we’ll have more information soon.

“While Stadia will be shutting down on January 18, 2023, we’re happy to share that we’re working hard to bring the games you own on Stadia to PC via Ubisoft Connect. We’ll share more details about the specifics at a later date. and information on the impact on Ubisoft+ subscribers.

This, of course, comes on top of Google offering refunds to those who purchased any Stadia-related product and hardware, with the aim of completing those refunds by mid-January.