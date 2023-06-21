Home » Ubisoft: Nintendo warns us about releasing Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope for Switch – Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
Technology

Ubisoft: Nintendo warns us about releasing Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope for Switch – Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

by admin
Ubisoft: Nintendo warns us about releasing Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope for Switch – Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf are all prime examples of Switch games that refuse to die because they’re still selling a lot despite being fairly old games from the early days of the format.

Ubisoft has another tradition of working with franchises in a different way than Nintendo, deciding last year to release a sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (2017); Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. However, while the first The game was a huge commercial success, but the latter was not, despite rave reviews. In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said that Nintendo even warned the company, saying they shouldn’t release a sequel for the Switch:

“We already released a Mario Rabbids game on Switch, so by doing another game, we got two similar experiences on one machine. At Nintendo, games like this will never die. There is 25 Mario games. Nintendo[建議]It’s best to do one iteration per machine.we’re a little too early, we should wait[下一個控制台]。

Do you think Guillemot is on to something here, and if TSparks of Hope is released on the next Nintendo console, it will be a huge success?

See also  AMD Radeon RX 7900XTX

You may also like

Sustainable data centers: why and how to choose...

Xiaomi Youpin Kingsmith Treadmill X21 (Free Shipping) |

films, series and programs to see on June...

Networking, for HPE Aruba is increasingly as a...

Samsung phones also have iOS17 “standby mode”? –...

is the best OLED monitor for esports?

Turtles: The Last Ronin is getting the Funko...

Linux kernel: IT security warning about a new...

Square Enix staff wants to make Final Fantasy...

Einhell E-Case Tower system case, tool trolley

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy