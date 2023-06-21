Ubisoft: Nintendo warns us not to release Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope on Switch – Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons are all prime examples of Switch games that refuse to die because they still sell a lot, despite being fairly old titles from the early days.

Ubisoft has another tradition of working with franchises in a different way than Nintendo, and decided to release a sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (2017) last year; Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. While the first game achieved The latter was a huge commercial success, but the latter despite critical acclaim. In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said that Nintendo even warned the company, saying they shouldn’t release a sequel on Switch:

“We already released a Mario Rabbids game on Switch, so by doing another game, we got two similar experiences on one machine. At Nintendo, games like this will never die. There is 25 Mario games. Nintendo[建議]It’s best to do one iteration per machine.we’re a little too early, we should wait[下一個控制台]。

Do you think Guillemot is on to something here, and if TSparks of Hope is released on the next Nintendo console, it will be a huge success?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

