Home Technology Ubisoft outlines post-launch plans for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
Technology

Ubisoft outlines post-launch plans for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

by admin
Ubisoft outlines post-launch plans for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

We’ve known for a long time that Mario + Rabbit: Sparks of Hope will be getting DLC ​​post-launch, but we’ve been in the dark beyond knowing that the third installment will revolve around Rayman. until now.

Ubisoft outlined its plans for DLC additions and gave a time frame for when each DLC will arrive.

The first will be called Tower of Doooom, and Mario and the crew will illustrate Lady Bwahstrella cleaning out her Doooom. This will drop in “early 2023” and will feature a brand new battle game mode.

The second hasn’t been revealed by a name yet, but we’re told it will take players to a new planet filled with new environments, characters, secrets, and enemies. It will debut in mid-2023.

Finally there’s the Rayman DLC, which will allow players to take control of the iconic character and explore a new “mysterious” location. It will arrive by the end of 2023.

It should be known that while the latter two DLCs can be purchased independently, the Tower of Doooom will be exclusive to Season Pass owners, which are also part of the game’s Gold Edition.

See also  【Meta Connect 2022】Meta Quest Pro is available on October 25th for $1,500

You may also like

5G, Italy at the crossroads: to take off...

5G, Italy at the crossroads: to take off...

The largest digital creativity school project against the...

Ghostwire Tokyo appears to be unofficially confirmed for...

The largest digital creativity school project against the...

“Genshin Impact” broke up with NVIDIA!? After the...

Apple TV 4K, the proof: a true console...

Ducky One 3 AURA Aurora Hot Swap Series...

Apple TV 4K, the proof: a true console...

Apple TV App will support HDR10+ real-time high...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy