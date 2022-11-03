We’ve known for a long time that Mario + Rabbit: Sparks of Hope will be getting DLC ​​post-launch, but we’ve been in the dark beyond knowing that the third installment will revolve around Rayman. until now.

Ubisoft outlined its plans for DLC additions and gave a time frame for when each DLC will arrive.

The first will be called Tower of Doooom, and Mario and the crew will illustrate Lady Bwahstrella cleaning out her Doooom. This will drop in “early 2023” and will feature a brand new battle game mode.

The second hasn’t been revealed by a name yet, but we’re told it will take players to a new planet filled with new environments, characters, secrets, and enemies. It will debut in mid-2023.

Finally there’s the Rayman DLC, which will allow players to take control of the iconic character and explore a new “mysterious” location. It will arrive by the end of 2023.

It should be known that while the latter two DLCs can be purchased independently, the Tower of Doooom will be exclusive to Season Pass owners, which are also part of the game’s Gold Edition.