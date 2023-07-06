Ubisoft Partners with Institutions to Bring the Historical Richness of Baghdad in Newest Assassin’s Creed: Visions Game

Ubisoft Collaborates with Institutions to Bring “History of Baghdad” Feature to Assassin’s Creed: Visions

Ubisoft announced today a partnership with several renowned institutions to introduce the “History of Baghdad” feature in their latest installment of the “Assassin’s Creed” series, “Assassin’s Creed: Visions”. The game is set to be released worldwide on October 12, 2023, and the “History of Baghdad” feature will be available simultaneously on all platforms.

This feature allows players to delve deeper into the rich background settings of the game through interactive means. In a realistically recreated environment of Baghdad, players will have the opportunity to explore 66 historical sites that provide insight into various aspects of contemporary human life. The content is divided into five categories: Arts and Sciences, Faith and Daily Life, Court Life, Economy, and Government.

To ensure the accuracy and authenticity of the content, Ubisoft collaborated with historians and expert consultants. The images and artifacts displayed in the game are carefully selected from the collections of world-renowned museums and institutions. Partner institutions include The David Collection, the Institut du monde arabe (IMA), The Khalili Collections, and the Shangri La Museum of Islamic Art, Culture, and Design.

The David Collection, located in Copenhagen, boasts the most comprehensive collection of Islamic art in the Western world. One of the items displayed in the game is a small ornately carved ivory chest with gilt bronze fittings. The Institut du monde arabe (IMA), in Paris, serves as a cultural bridge between France, the Arab world, and the rest of the world. A collection displayed in the game is the exquisite Ruby Flare Painted Bowl. The Khalili Collections, assembled by Professor Sir Nasser D. Khalili, contain over 28,000 items of Islamic art, with one item in the game being the fascinating Astrolabe. Lastly, the Shangri La Museum of Islamic Art, Culture, and Design in Honolulu, Hawaii, showcases a blown glass jar with a zig-zagging tail.

Thierry Noël, Head of Humanities and Inspiration at Ubisoft, expressed the series’ commitment to authenticity and accuracy. He stated, “Working with esteemed partners and achieving this feature further underscores the series’ ongoing commitment to authenticity and accuracy.”

The development of the “History of Baghdad” feature was made possible with the contribution of a team of expert consultants. These experts include Dr. Glaire Anderson, an expert on Islamic art from the Digital Lab for Islamic Visual Culture & Collections of the University of Edinburgh; Dr. Vanessa Van Renterghem specializing in research; Dr. Ali Olomi, a scholar of Islamic history, and Dr. Raphaël Weyland, an expert in Islamic history.

For more information on the “History of Baghdad” feature, the contributions of each partner institution, and the team of expert consultants, players can visit the official website.

“Assassin’s Creed: Visions” is an action-packed, story-driven action-adventure game set in the splendor of ninth-century Baghdad. The game incorporates elements from the franchise’s 15-year legacy, such as parkour, stealth, and assassination. It is available for pre-order on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Windows PC. Players can also subscribe to Ubisoft+ to access the game upon its release.

