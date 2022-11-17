In order to provide a high-quality gaming environment, Riot Games has cooperated with Ubisoft to use its game products as a database to train the AI ​​system to detect and reduce malicious behavior. The results of the first phase are expected to be published in 2023.

According to the Riot Games statement, considering the unabated global popularity of the game, it decided to invest in AI to automatically detect malicious behaviors and build a positive community.

Based on the fact that both Riot Games and Ubisoft are members of the Fair Play Alliance, and Ubisoft includes a number of popular games, as well as Riot Games’ competitive products, the resulting database should be able to cover the entire family Players and cases are used to train the AI ​​system to detect and reduce malicious behavior.

We all know that Riot Games mainly focuses on e-sports related works, while Ubisoft covers multiple genres such as shooting, role-playing, and action, and both works are very well-known around the world.

In short, waiting to see the phased results.