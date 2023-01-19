Home Technology Ubisoft presents “Laserman: Crazy Rabbids” as a free gift for a limited time, and it will be kept permanently after receiving it in Ubisoft Store | 4Gamers
Technology

Ubisoft presents “Laserman: Crazy Rabbids” as a free gift for a limited time, and it will be kept permanently after receiving it in Ubisoft Store | 4Gamers

by admin
Ubisoft presents “Laserman: Crazy Rabbids” as a free gift for a limited time, and it will be kept permanently after receiving it in Ubisoft Store | 4Gamers

Although the company’s financial reports and operations are in the quagmire, Ubisoft chose to show the image of a big brother with Buddha’s heart in this downturn. The well-received action-adventure masterpiece “Rayman Raving Rabbids” (Rayman Raving Rabbids) launched in 2006 was launched on the Ubisoft Connect platform. Free for a limited time, as long as you receive it, you can keep it forever. This work is priced at NT$139 on Steam.

“Laser Superman: Crazy Rabbits” is an action-adventure game created by Ubisoft Montpellier and Ubisoft Sofia Studios in conjunction with their two major IPs. The story describes a large group of crazy rabbits invading Rayman’s world and forcing him to participate in a series of gladiator-style battles Trials of , a party game with over 70 levels for up to 4 players.

The limited-time free offer of “Laser Superman: Crazy Rabbids” is only available until 16:00 on January 23, Taiwan time. After receiving it, it can be permanently saved. Players can choose to log in to the Ubisoft Store to claim it or claim it through the Ubisoft Connect launcher.

“Laser Superman: Crazy Rabbit” is free for a limited time: click me to go

See also  The crypto world in the field to recover trust: what is the «proof of reserves»

You may also like

The interactive plot masterpiece “Detroit: Become Human” sold...

Typing exploration adventure “Paperland” is free for a...

A Nintendo Switch successor will launch in 2024,...

Google Stadia officially turns off its lights today!A...

Pending the Digital Market Act, Spotify writes to...

Hogwarts Legacy Gets Movie Trailer

【Evaluation】vivo X90 Pro Out-of-the-Box Evaluation of Handy Camera...

Digital humans: how interaction changes at the time...

Boston Dynamics’ Atlas robot shows off some sweet...

Digital humans: how interaction changes at the time...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy