Although the company’s financial reports and operations are in the quagmire, Ubisoft chose to show the image of a big brother with Buddha’s heart in this downturn. The well-received action-adventure masterpiece “Rayman Raving Rabbids” (Rayman Raving Rabbids) launched in 2006 was launched on the Ubisoft Connect platform. Free for a limited time, as long as you receive it, you can keep it forever. This work is priced at NT$139 on Steam.

“Laser Superman: Crazy Rabbits” is an action-adventure game created by Ubisoft Montpellier and Ubisoft Sofia Studios in conjunction with their two major IPs. The story describes a large group of crazy rabbits invading Rayman’s world and forcing him to participate in a series of gladiator-style battles Trials of , a party game with over 70 levels for up to 4 players.

The limited-time free offer of “Laser Superman: Crazy Rabbids” is only available until 16:00 on January 23, Taiwan time. After receiving it, it can be permanently saved. Players can choose to log in to the Ubisoft Store to claim it or claim it through the Ubisoft Connect launcher.

