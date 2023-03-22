European game developer Ubisoft has released an AI-based new technology “Ubisoft Ghostwriter” that can assist it in writing scripts.

“Ubisoft Ghostwriter” was developed by Ubisoft La Forge, which can mainly assist some less important scripts, such as the first draft of the chat of the crowd in the game and the triggering of the NPC conversation. Ubisoft said that with such a tool, developers can save time on some repetitive tasks and focus on the core part of the game.

In the promotional video, Ubisoft stated that this AI was created in collaboration with many screenwriters and used to handle highly repetitive tasks. However, after the publication of this AI, many colleagues were indifferent and called on Ubisoft to hire more human writers.

For example, Alanah Pearce, a writer at the Santa Monica studio that developed the “God of War” series under SIE, said, “As a writer, it may be more time-consuming than editing AI-generated scripts/dialogues than writing myself. I hope that 3A-level Instead of using their budgets to develop these tools, studios should hire more writers.”

Casey Mongillo, a voice actor who has participated in many games and animations, commented more directly, “This sucks.”