Ubisoft Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

After nearly four years of concentrating on the Epic Games Store and its own Connect launcher, Ubisoft has finally announced its return to the Steam store. The first will be “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” on December 6, “Brave New World 1800″ (Anno 1800)1 and the free-to-play “Roller Champions” will also join.

Responding to Eurogamer, a Ubi spokesperson said that they are constantly evaluating where gamers are located, while also offering games through their own Ubisoft Connect. “Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age” will launch a new expansion pack “The Last Chapter” on the same day, so assassin fans who stick to the Steam platform can get the new version of the game content immediately.

When Ubisoft pre-sold “Tom Clancy: The Division 2” (The Division 2) in 2019, it began to switch to the Epic Games Store, which does not require a 30% profit share, on the grounds of commercial considerations, and also claimed to have 6 times Multiple order numbers. However, time has proved that Steam’s huge player base cannot be ignored, and they have launched more Steam Deck hosts.

Speaking of Steam, they also announced that they will start the fall sale on our side on November 23rd, “Hitman 3”, “Stray”, “Hades”, “Death Cycle” “(Deathloop), “Cyberpunk 2077”, “God of War”, “Disco Elysium”, “Dragon Among Men 7: Where Light and Darkness Go” (Yakuza: Like a Dragon) and other works will have discounts.