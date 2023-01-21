Ubisoft announced today that Ubisoft Shopee’s official flagship store will hold a Spring Festival sale from January 22 to February 5. Q-version dolls, collectible dolls and many selected games on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms will be discounted during the sale As low as 3.2% off.

Ubisoft Shopee Official Flagship Store Chinese New Year Special Offer includes:

-PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms “Far Cry 6”, “Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age”, “Rainbow Six: Evacuation Zone” and “Extreme Republic Freedom Edition” special discount 32% off

-12% off on Nintendo Switch “Just Dance 2023” and “Mario + Rabbids Hope Star”

-Sale 32% off Just Dance 2022 and Assassin’s Creed: Ezio Collection on Nintendo Switch

-22% off Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Rabbids: Legendary Party and Assassin’s Creed 3 Remake on Nintendo Switch

-Q version doll special offer as low as 6.8% off

-Sale 78% off Sledge’s Hammer Collectible Figure

For further discount information, please visit Ubisoft Shopee official flagship store: https://shopee.tw/ubisoft.tw.

