Ubisoft Shopee Official Flagship Store Chinese New Year Sale starts on January 22

Ubisoft Shopee Official Flagship Store Chinese New Year Sale starts on January 22

Ubisoft announced today that Ubisoft Shopee’s official flagship store will hold a Spring Festival sale from January 22 to February 5. Q-version dolls, collectible dolls and many selected games on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms will be discounted during the sale As low as 3.2% off.

Ubisoft Shopee Official Flagship Store Chinese New Year Special Offer includes:

-PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms “Far Cry 6”, “Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age”, “Rainbow Six: Evacuation Zone” and “Extreme Republic Freedom Edition” special discount 32% off

-12% off on Nintendo Switch “Just Dance 2023” and “Mario + Rabbids Hope Star”

-Sale 32% off Just Dance 2022 and Assassin’s Creed: Ezio Collection on Nintendo Switch

-22% off Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Rabbids: Legendary Party and Assassin’s Creed 3 Remake on Nintendo Switch

-Q version doll special offer as low as 6.8% off

-Sale 78% off Sledge’s Hammer Collectible Figure

For further discount information, please visit Ubisoft Shopee official flagship store: https://shopee.tw/ubisoft.tw.

To get the latest news about Ubisoft games, please go to news.ubisoft.com, or subscribe to Ubisoft’s official Chinese Facebook page facebook.com/Ubisoft.TWN, Instagram account instagram.com/ubisoft.tw/ or official Chinese YouTube channel youtube.com /UbisoftSEA for the most up-to-date game intelligence.

