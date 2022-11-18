Taiwan – November 18, 2022 – The Ubisoft Store will hold a Black Friday sale from now on, and this sale will last until November 30. During the event, consumers can get a discounted price of at least 20% off designated Ubisoft games.

Black Friday deals include:

Save 77% on Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age, Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six: Siege.

15% off “Far Cry 3”, 24% off “Poppy: Blacklist”, 25% off “Assassin’s Creed: Rogue”.

In addition, during the sale period, consumers can go to the Ubisoft Store to receive the original “Sea of ​​Spy” for free to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series.

During the sale period, consumers can also enjoy a 50% discount on the first month of subscribing to Ubisoft+. The Ubisoft+ subscription service is currently available on the PC platform and will be available on the PlayStation and Xbox platforms in the future. Ubisoft+ offers over 100 Ubisoft games, including the latest releases such as Rage of the Sea, which was playable on its first day, as well as classic titles, plus a variety of premium versions, extra content packs and bonuses.

Players can also use the code “FRIDAY20” to subscribe to “Rocksmith+” for three months at a discounted price of 20%, enjoying the huge track library provided by the service and the fun of learning guitar without restrictions.

For more information on the Ubisoft Store, please visit: store.ubi.com; to subscribe to the Ubisoft+ service or view a growing game list, go to ubisoftplus.com; to get the latest news on Ubisoft games, go to news.ubisoft.com , or subscribe to Ubisoft’s official Chinese Facebook page facebook.com/Ubisoft.TWN , Instagram account instagram.com/ubisoft.tw/ or official Chinese YouTube channel youtube.com/UbisoftSEA to get the most real-time game information.

※Applicable to selected games. The promotion will end at 11pm on November 30, 2022, Taiwan and Hong Kong time.

※Where a premium or special version of a game is noted (eg: Ultimate/Gold/Deluxe Edition), the version included in Ubisoft+ may not include all premium content. Offers subject to change. A stable and continuous Internet connection is required to use Ubisoft+ services. This allows us to confirm that the subscription is valid.

※Applicable terms and conditions apply. You can unsubscribe at any time.