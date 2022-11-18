Taiwan – November 18, 2022 – The Ubisoft Store will hold a Black Friday sale from now on, and this sale will last until November 30. During the event, consumers can get a discounted price of at least 20% off designated Ubisoft games.
Black Friday deals include:
- Save 77% on Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age, Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six: Siege.
- 15% off “Far Cry 3”, 24% off “Poppy: Blacklist”, 25% off “Assassin’s Creed: Rogue”.
- In addition, during the sale period, consumers can go to the Ubisoft Store to receive the original “Sea of Spy” for free to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series.
During the sale period, consumers can also enjoy a 50% discount on the first month of subscribing to Ubisoft+. The Ubisoft+ subscription service is currently available on the PC platform and will be available on the PlayStation and Xbox platforms in the future. Ubisoft+ offers over 100 Ubisoft games, including the latest releases such as Rage of the Sea, which was playable on its first day, as well as classic titles, plus a variety of premium versions, extra content packs and bonuses.
Players can also use the code “FRIDAY20” to subscribe to “Rocksmith+” for three months at a discounted price of 20%, enjoying the huge track library provided by the service and the fun of learning guitar without restrictions.
For more information on the Ubisoft Store, please visit: store.ubi.com; to subscribe to the Ubisoft+ service or view a growing game list, go to ubisoftplus.com; to get the latest news on Ubisoft games, go to news.ubisoft.com , or subscribe to Ubisoft’s official Chinese Facebook page facebook.com/Ubisoft.TWN , Instagram account instagram.com/ubisoft.tw/ or official Chinese YouTube channel youtube.com/UbisoftSEA to get the most real-time game information.
※Applicable to selected games. The promotion will end at 11pm on November 30, 2022, Taiwan and Hong Kong time.
※Where a premium or special version of a game is noted (eg: Ultimate/Gold/Deluxe Edition), the version included in Ubisoft+ may not include all premium content. Offers subject to change. A stable and continuous Internet connection is required to use Ubisoft+ services. This allows us to confirm that the subscription is valid.
※Applicable terms and conditions apply. You can unsubscribe at any time.
