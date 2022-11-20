Home Technology Ubisoft Store limited time to receive the first generation of “Sea of ​​Spy” for free, Black Friday sale starts simultaneously- Computer King Ada
Technology

Ubisoft Store limited time to receive the first generation of “Sea of ​​Spy” for free, Black Friday sale starts simultaneously- Computer King Ada

by admin
Ubisoft Store limited time to receive the first generation of “Sea of ​​Spy” for free, Black Friday sale starts simultaneously- Computer King Ada

Ubisoft’s classic stealth action game series “Side and Spy”, the first standard version of the game is available for free in the Ubisoft Store for a limited time. In addition, Black Friday special sales activities are also launched simultaneously, including “Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age”, “Far Cry 6″ ” and “Rainbow Six: Siege” both offer a special price of 33% off.

Ubisoft Store Get the original “Sea of ​​Spy” for free for a limited time Black Friday sale starts simultaneously

“Sea of ​​Spy” is a series of games from the universe view of “Tom Clancy”. Players will play a secret organization affiliated to the National Security Agency: the third echelon of well-trained secret agents: Sam. Fisher. In the game, you can experience the game features of stealth action, sneak into the location of terrorists, obtain important information at any cost, perform missions like a rock, and leave without leaving a trace. When cyber terrorism and international tensions When World War III is about to break out, the balance of the world is in your hands.

Ubisoft Store limited time to receive the first generation of

In addition, Black Friday sale activities held simultaneously, including “Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age”, “Far Cry 6” and “Rainbow Six: Siege” all offer special discounts of 3.3% off, and the promotion time will last until November 2022 Taiwan time until 11pm on the 30th.

Ubisoft Store limited time to receive the first generation of

Ubisoft Store limited time to receive the first generation of

If you want to get the first generation of “Sea of ​​Spy” for free, first log in through Ubisoft Connect and then choose to get “Sea of ​​Spy” for free in the program.

It will then show that the game is displayed in the Uplay library.

See also  Microsoft announces the list of new games for Xbox Game Pass, "Death Loop" can be played!

Ubisoft Store limited time to receive the first generation of

After binding the game to the Ubisoft account, you can see it in the game library and play it after downloading.

Ubisoft Store limited time to receive the first generation of

Ubisoft Store limited time to receive the first generation of

Ubisoft Store limited time to receive the first generation of

The Ubisoft Store has a limited time limit to receive the first generation of “Spy Sea” for free until 16:00 on November 30. If you see other Ubisoft games you are interested in, you can also take advantage of the Black Friday sale to see what is worth buying.

The original “Spy and Spy” Ubisoft Store page

You may also like

A passer-by picked up the Nokia 3210 that...

A fortress to defend the car from cyber...

A fortress to defend the car from cyber...

Black Friday discount 2022｜8+ online shopping offers up...

Foreign media Apple TV 4K performance measurement: CPU...

TCL 75C935 Unboxing Review- 3C Technology News

Xbox promises that Bethesda’s latest work “Starry Sky”...

With one of the biggest retail days of...

It is not difficult for a new generation...

Ubisoft Store Black Friday Sale Starts Now, Celebrating...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy