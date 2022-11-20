Ubisoft’s classic stealth action game series “Side and Spy”, the first standard version of the game is available for free in the Ubisoft Store for a limited time. In addition, Black Friday special sales activities are also launched simultaneously, including “Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age”, “Far Cry 6″ ” and “Rainbow Six: Siege” both offer a special price of 33% off.

Ubisoft Store Get the original “Sea of ​​Spy” for free for a limited time Black Friday sale starts simultaneously

“Sea of ​​Spy” is a series of games from the universe view of “Tom Clancy”. Players will play a secret organization affiliated to the National Security Agency: the third echelon of well-trained secret agents: Sam. Fisher. In the game, you can experience the game features of stealth action, sneak into the location of terrorists, obtain important information at any cost, perform missions like a rock, and leave without leaving a trace. When cyber terrorism and international tensions When World War III is about to break out, the balance of the world is in your hands.

In addition, Black Friday sale activities held simultaneously, including “Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age”, “Far Cry 6” and “Rainbow Six: Siege” all offer special discounts of 3.3% off, and the promotion time will last until November 2022 Taiwan time until 11pm on the 30th.

If you want to get the first generation of “Sea of ​​Spy” for free, first log in through Ubisoft Connect and then choose to get “Sea of ​​Spy” for free in the program.

It will then show that the game is displayed in the Uplay library.

After binding the game to the Ubisoft account, you can see it in the game library and play it after downloading.

The Ubisoft Store has a limited time limit to receive the first generation of “Spy Sea” for free until 16:00 on November 30. If you see other Ubisoft games you are interested in, you can also take advantage of the Black Friday sale to see what is worth buying.

