Ubisoft Unveils ‘Operation Steel Fortitude’: New South Korean Operator and Revamped Gameplay for Rainbow Six: Siege Year 8 Season 3

Ubisoft Announces Exciting Updates for Rainbow Six: Siege’s Operation Steel Fortitude

August 29, [City], [State] – Ubisoft has unveiled new details about the highly anticipated revision and update of “Operation Steel Fortitude” in Year 8, Season 3 of their popular tactical shooter game, “Rainbow Six: Siege.” Set to launch on August 29, the update will introduce a new South Korean operator named Ram, a commendation system, and significant game updates, including a complete overhaul of the Quick Match mode.

The highlight of Operation Steel Fortitude is the introduction of the new attacking operator, Ram, and her formidable “Tortoise” automatic attack device. With this device, Ram can create impregnable strongholds by destroying walls, floors, and other elements. It can also disrupt opponents’ strategies by destroying their equipment and any soft surface it encounters. Ram, a speed 1, health 3 operator, is armed with an R4C or LMG-E as her primary weapon and an MK1 or ITA12S as her secondary.

In an effort to enhance player protection, Ubisoft is introducing a new praise system this season. The appreciation system allows players to rate their fellow gamers, promoting fairness for all. Highly acclaimed players will also receive rewards. Previous measures to prevent bad behavior have yielded positive results, with 50% of warned players improving their conduct and avoiding punishment.

The update also brings several changes to game modes. Quick Play has been completely revamped, with faster matches, shorter round times, and advanced reinforcement of the bomb location for defenders. Attackers will now have a 10-second invincibility period at the beginning of the action phase to prevent spawn ambushes and enable them to approach the building.

Additionally, the Ranked Practice Match mode, now called Standard, has undergone a redesign to provide players with the core Siege experience without the operator or map ban phases, offering an alternative to the competitive Ranked Battles mode. Furthermore, a new Playground mode has been introduced, featuring a fast-paced action game mode called “Weapon Roulette,” where all players start with the same weapon and automatically switch to a new one after a certain period.

Other updates in Operation Steel Fortitude include balance tweaks for Operator Grim, major improvements to the in-game shotgun ecosystem, and new synergies for Fuze and Osa’s shields. Later in the season, Frost will receive a rework based on test results and player feedback, introducing new operator mechanics centered around her abilities.

To assist new players, a novice tutorial has been added, serving as an introductory tool to prepare them for their first player vs. player experiences. Additionally, following the introduction of the Free View option to Battle Replay in the previous season, players can now capture the perfect moment by turning off the HUD, even in Spectator Mode, for creative purposes.

“Rainbow Six: Siege” is available on various platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. The Chinese digital version is available on the Ubisoft Store and Steam. For the latest information, players can visit the official Chinese website, Ubisoft official Chinese Facebook page, and the official Chinese YouTube channel.

About Rainbow Six: Siege

Rainbow Six: Siege is a highly popular tactical shooter game developed and published by Ubisoft. It offers intense multiplayer action and strategic gameplay, where players work together as a team to carry out specialized missions. With a significant player base worldwide, the game continues to receive updates and new content to provide an engaging experience for its community.

For more information, please visit [Ubisoft website] or contact [Ubisoft contact information].

*Note: This article is a fictional creation and does not reflect actual events or announcements by Ubisoft or Rainbow Six: Siege.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

