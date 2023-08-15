Ubisoft’s ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ Completes Development and Sets Early Release Date

Ubisoft’s highly anticipated game, “Assassin’s Creed Mirage”, has completed its development process and will be released earlier than expected. The company took to Twitter to announce that the game will hit store shelves on October 5th, one week earlier than initially planned.

“Assassin’s Creed Mirage”, developed by Ubisoft Bordeaux Studio, is a tribute to the original “Assassin’s Creed” series. The game will offer players an action-adventure gameplay experience with a strong emphasis on the plot. Set in the ninth-century capital of the Arab Empire, Baghdad, players will be transported to the city’s golden age and engage in modern reinterpretations of parkour, stealth, and assassination elements that have defined the series for the past 15 years.

The game’s protagonist is “Basim”, a cunning street thief who finds himself caught in a web of nightmarish visions while seeking answers and justice. After experiencing a deadly revenge, Basim escapes Baghdad and joins the ancient organization “Hidden Ones”. In this new environment, he learns mystical rituals, expands his knowledge through extensive teachings, and hones unique abilities. As Basim delves deeper into his true nature, he discovers new dogmas that will forever shape his destiny.

Ubisoft has also announced that “Assassin’s Creed: Mirage” is now available for pre-order on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC. Subscriptions to Ubisoft+ will grant players immediate access to “Assassin’s Creed: Mirage” upon its release.

The company has released a video trailer for the game, which includes traditional Chinese closed subtitles, further highlighting its global appeal.

As fans eagerly await the release of “Assassin’s Creed Mirage”, Ubisoft reassures them that the game will continue to honor the franchise’s legacy while introducing new and exciting elements. With its rich storyline, stunning visuals, and immersive gameplay, “Assassin’s Creed Mirage” is poised to capture the hearts and minds of players worldwide.

