Ubisoft’s “Assassin’s Creed” series 15th anniversary review film, who is your most impressive assassin | 4Gamers

The Assassin’s Creed series, which went on sale on November 13, 2007, celebrates its 15th anniversary this year. Ubisoft has released a “Assassin’s Creed: 15 Years of Assassin’s Creed” commemorative video, paying tribute to all the persevering assassins.

The 15th anniversary film is a collaboration between the Assassin’s Creed development team and YouTube content creator Much118x. The content connects the 15-year-old assassins in the editing method.

The “Assassin’s Creed” series launched its first work in 2007. The plot first described Desmond, who inherited the blood of the Assassins. One day, he was kidnapped by Abstergo, an organization controlled by the Knights Templar. Dian apple location.

Ubisoft has revealed the next steps in September, including Assassin’s Creed Illusion in 2023, as well as the following plans:

「JADE」：A AAA action platform role-playing action-adventure game set in ancient China.

「RED」：The next flagship work after “Assassin’s Creed: Illusion”, the background is related to Japan and ninjas.

“WITCH”:The next flagship work after the codename “RED”, developed by Ubisoft Montreal Studio, is speculated to be related to the background of “Witch”.

“unlimited”:Mechanics that connect future Assassin’s Creed titles in some kind of multiplayer connection.

Assassin’s Creed live-action series:Produced by Ubisoft Film & Television in partnership with Netflix.

