Ubisoft’s “Legend of Fury” 12/15 Β closed beta event starts!Go deep into a dangerous world for thrilling naval battles – ZEEK Players Journal

Ubisoft Announces “Tales of Fury” Release Date and Beta Test

During The Game Awards ceremony on December 9, Ubisoft revealed that “Tales of Fury” is set to be released on February 16, 2024. This highly anticipated cooperative open-world pirate action role-playing game will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC platforms, with support for cross-platform play and cross-platform progress functions.

Fans eager to get a taste of the game can participate in a closed beta test event from December 15th to 18th. This will allow players to experience the game early and provide valuable feedback to the developers. Additionally, players on the PC platform can subscribe to Ubisoft+ to access “Tales of Fury” upon its release.

Developed by Ubisoft Singapore Studio in collaboration with other Ubisoft studios, “Tales of Fury” promises players the opportunity to carve their own path in a dangerous world. Players can build unique ships, form alliances, engage in thrilling naval battles, and rise to become the most notorious pirate overlord. The game’s setting in the lawless waters of the Indian Ocean adds to the excitement and opportunity for adventure.

A unique aspect of “Tales of Fury” is its ambitious post-launch update plan, which will provide all players with free new content, activities, stories, and challenges through regular updates for several years.

The game will be available in both standard and premium versions, with the premium version offering three days of early access and additional digital content. Players who pre-order the standard version will receive the “Ocean Lord Pack” featuring “Infamy Outfits” and “Coronation Fireworks.”

The announcement of “Tales of Fury” also came with two trailers, “The Game Awards Trailer of ‘Legend of Fury'” and “War of the Furious In-depth Introduction Trailer,” both available with Traditional Chinese subtitles.

In addition to “Tales of Fury,” Ubisoft also shared news about other upcoming games, including “Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier” and “SPY×FAMILY Spy Family Wine Diary Battle,” further exciting fans for the future of gaming.

