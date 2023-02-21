Ubisoft

No matter what kind of game it is, cheaters are always a problem. Not only does it affect the game experience, but game developers also spend a lot of effort and time dealing with various cheating methods. Ubisoft announced on Monday that in the latest update, they will strengthen the ban on the use of external keyboard and mouse devices, especially external hardware devices with functions such as aiming assist, automatic magazine change, and automatic sniping. There seem to be quite a number of such external simulators. There are XIM APEX, Cronus Zen, ReaSnow S1, etc. on the market.

This identification system is called “Mousetrap (mousetrap)”. Ubisoft has actually been testing it for a while, but it was only a debugging system before and did not take action against suspected cheaters. After the official launch, Mousetrap will rely on the previously accumulated cheating database to identify cheating players, and artificially increase the response time of these players to offset the effect of cheating devices. After the player has to unplug the cheating device and play several games normally, the response time will slowly drop back to normal. As a comparison, Activision’s approach in “Decisive Moment” is to directly make the player who is judged to be cheating “unarmed”, or to make the cheater invisible to the enemy player. In contrast, Mousetrap’s approach seems to want to eliminate the advantage of cheaters, but not directly let them leave the game.

Ubisoft acknowledges that some reasonable user scenarios may be affected by Mousetrap, such as players with disabilities, and Ubisoft hopes that these players will contact the company to discuss how to prevent these changes from affecting their gaming experience. That is to say, I have been testing Mousetrap for such a period of time before, shouldn’t I understand the impact first?