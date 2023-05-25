Ubisoft’s open world mobile game “The Division: Dawn” returns to New York City, PvPvE gameplay information released | 4Gamers

The new mobile game “The Division: Resurgence” (The Division: Resurgence), which was released by Ubisoft last year, disappeared from everyone’s view after its official live broadcast in April this year. As the first mobile platform game of “The Division: Resurgence”, Ubisoft In fact, it is like squeezing toothpaste to slowly release game information. Recently, the official has released the introduction of the PvE open world.

Although it is a free mobile game, the story background of “The Division: Dawn” still adheres to the timeline of the original series, which is what happened next after the “money flu” broke out in New York.

If you are interested in this mobile game, the following will sort out the content information released by Ubisoft for the agents.

return to new york city

The original story of the first generation of “The Division” is the most familiar to players. Even if the stage of the second generation is moved to Washington DC, many players still look forward to returning to New York one day. After all, New York City was not complete.

Ironically, we’re back in New York, but not on PC or console as most players imagine, but on mobile, not in a parallel universe, but in a continuation of The Division universe. development works.

According to the official introduction video, after the money flu broke out in New York City, Washington DC lost control immediately, and the main stage “Silver Creek City” of Ubisoft’s newly developed “The Division: Battlefield” is all about the current story.

In other words, “The Division: Dawn” has returned to New York, but the timeline has moved forward a lot. It is no longer the time and space that happened in the past generation. The agents in Manhattan are still struggling, and new enemies have risen again.

new specialization

According to the official introduction last year, basically “The Division: Dawn” is to transplant the PC experience to the mobile phone. The bunker shooting and treasure hunting equipment that players are familiar with in the past are all back, and even the base of operations is still in the same location.

Although Ubisoft has not released the complete list of professional talents, based on last year’s information, skills are still divided into detection, blasting, assault, and protection, while equipment attributes still retain familiar attributes such as firepower, power, and armor.

PvP Conflict and the Dark Zone

Just in mid-May, Ubisoft announced the PvP activity of “The Division: Dawn”, and firstly introduced the “Conflict Domination” battle mode. This is a 4v4 closed map occupation battle. As long as the team occupying the point can get 1 The first team to reach 100 points wins the match.

It is worth mentioning that although this work is a treasure hunting game, the official emphasizes thatBasic stats for all players will be normalizedand scales to the player’s firepower, toughness, and engineering abilities, while upgrade buffs (such as weapons, mods, and SHD agreements) are also removed in this game mode, and only weapons talents bonuses will be retained.

The other is the dark area that players are familiar with, but this part has not changed much.

It should be said that the dark zone is the dark zone. After the player chooses to become a traitor agent to kill, there is still a timer mark on his head, and the rich loot in the dark zone is also the main reason for the traitor.

PvE open world

Recently, Ubisoft further shared the PvE activities that “The Division: Dawn” players can carry out in New York City. Essentially, exploration is still an open world, and the official first revealed that there are four main activities for players:

Looting materials: Get the material storage box, you must get it within the time limit of falling into the hands of gangsters

Hostage Rescue: Go to the location of the hostage-taking incident, kill the bad guys and rescue the target

Stop Arms Deal: The classic “tell me where to go, kill some monsters” quest

Outpost Recovery: The same classic kill mission, recovering an outpost and turning it into a new mobile base

This is the content of “The Division: Dawn” so far, which is roughly the same as the player’s familiar “The Division” experience, but considering that this is Ubisoft’s expectation to enter the mobile game to win the new player market, it is not difficult to understand. As for the strategy Whether it works depends on whether “Dawn” can bring more new content.

If you want to participate in the beta side, you can go to the official “The Division: Dawn” website to pre-register.