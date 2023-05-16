Ubisoft’s “Track Rush” announced today that it will be available on the home console platform, and the whole platform is free to race! | XFastest News

Ubisoft announced today that the classic competitive racing game “Trackmania” (Trackmania) has officially launched on the console platform! It includes the four major platforms of Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. They are not synchronized with Nintendo Switch, so the current choice for playing on handhelds is only Win handhelds.

official press release

The legendary work “Track Rush” on the home console platform will bring players an exciting and exciting racing experience through cross-platform play and cross-platform progress mechanism. Since its launch on the PC platform in July 2020, this game has continued to bring richer content and launch various new features to allow players to fully experience the thrill of racing.

TrackMania offers a unique and straightforward racing experience, allowing players to compete and climb the ranks on more than 1,000 tracks, and better yet, a new track is introduced every day. Players can also team up with friends in two different game modes, Ranked and Royale, and participate in daily casual matches. As players progress through the game, they will be able to unlock new Prestige Skins, Medals and Trophies that reward their superior skill. For those looking for a new challenge, in addition to the many events hosted by the community, there is also the possibility to participate in the official e-tournament.

Creativity is the fuel for the TrackMania community, with over 2,000 player-shared car skins for everyone to enjoy. In addition, the home console version launched this time also provides a track editor specially designed for home console players and hundreds of new modules that can create various gameplays and styles, bringing the total number of modules to more than 3,000. There are also a host of new graphics inspired by Ubisoft games, allowing players to customize their in-game clubs with graphics from their favorite franchises.

The home console version will offer the same content as the PC version, including a free “Starter Pass” and paid subscriptions to “Standard Pass One Year”, “Club Access 1 Year” and “Club Access 3 Years”*. These three levels of access are designed to suit every player’s play preferences, from regularly updated content, to full customization and pro-level competition.

However, this game is not only fun to watch, it’s also fun to watch! Trackmania is the most viewed racing game in the world on Twitch since 2021, with 30 million hours watched. *With the launch of “Trackmania” on the home console platform, both old players and new players can enjoy the fun of racing on the home console platform and test their skills.

For more information on Trackmania, visit trackmania.com. For the latest news on all Ubisoft games, subscribe to Ubisoft’s official Chinese Facebook page facebook.com/Ubisoft.TWN or visit the official Chinese YouTube channel youtube.com/UbisoftSEA.